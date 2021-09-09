Peterborough could be set to get a new glamping site

A map of the proposed glamping site.

A planning application has been submitted to Peterborough City Council to convert a riding school at Portsands Farm on French Drove, Thorney into a glamping site.

The luxurious form of camping combines the closeness to nature of the original form of camping with close access to modern day amenities not traditionally associated with camping, including a mattress and duvet to sleep on, electricity, running water, TV and others.

The plans include seven parking spaces, including a disabled parking space for access to six purpose-built Wigwam cabins, which can sleep up to six people. Each cabin would have a picnic bench and fire pit outside and three would come with access to a hot tub.

A schematic plan of the proposed glamping site.

Inside the cabins would be facilities such as a table and four chairs, a full sized fridge, hob, microwave, sink, toilet and shower facilities, a mixture of double beds and sofa beds, with drawers underneath and an LED lit mirror over the wash basin.