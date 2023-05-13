Peterborough College students bring Our House to the stage

Peterborough College production of Our House, the Madness Musical.

A cast of 40 actors, dancers and music students are bringing the award-winning musical ‘Our House’ to life over three nights with a sliding-doors style story line featuring a host of hit songs made famous by Madness.

The show, jointly directed by Robbie Logue and Gemma Mcdowell, and choregraphed by Gemma, will play for three nights- May 15, 16 and 17.

Acting student Joe Smith plays Joe Casey, a young man who tries to impress his girlfriend Sarah on his 16th birthday by breaking into a posh apartment, only to find himself on the run from the local police. The story splits in two as we follow ‘Good Joe’ and ‘Bad Joe’ to see what becomes of him in two alternative realities. All the while Sarah, played by music student Bree Hubbard, tries to keep track of the many twists and turns in her relationship with Joe. They are joined by Joe’s best friends – played by Owen Emery and Maddi Whiteley – and Sarah’s friends – played by Serenity Okpara and Aquilla Smith – along with a host of colourful characters who tell Joe’s story with the help of Madness’ greatest hits.

Peterborough College production of Our House NW1 the Madness Musical. Principals Hollie Proudlock and Joe Smith

Music students from the College will be joined by professional session musicians to provide a live band, led by musical director Steve Simmonds, accompanying the energetic action on stage. The Madness back catalogue features some of the biggest hits of the 1980s and they are all in this show - including Baggy Trousers, House of Fun, Embarrassment, My Girl, Driving in My Car, Night Boat to Cairo, and It Must Be Love.

Talking about the upcoming production, performing arts lecturer David Connor said: “This has to be the biggest shows that the College has put on in years. When ‘Our House’ played in the West End it won an Olivier Award for Best New Musical, so the students have a lot to live up to. The sounds of their rehearsals have been filling the corridors for weeks, and we can’t wait for audiences to see the results of all that hard work up on stage. Along with the actors, dancers and musicians we’ve also been helped by our art & design students with the visuals for the show. It’s been great to see everyone collaborating on such a big production.”

Tickets for the show are £9 and are available from Eventbrite – just go to eventbrite.com and search ‘Our House Peterborough’