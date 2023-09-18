Peterborough Cathedral welcomes spectacular new light and sound show
This year the interior will be illuminated by an amazing series of moving images for a new style multi-sensory experience, aptly telling the story of the Nativity and timed to coincide with the start of Advent.
The stunning architecture of Peterborough’s iconic landmark will become the canvas for a series of projections along with a beautiful original soundtrack to accompany it, enhanced by the Cathedral’s wonderful acoustics.
Luxmuralis’ artistic and inspiring experience will mean you can also enjoy it after dark and see it literally in a whole new light.
Paul Stainton, Head of Communications at Peterborough Cathedral said “The astounding Luxmuralis light show has become a firm family favourite for people over the last few years, signalling the start of the festive period for many. This year we are aiming to provide a completely fresh experience for people, by bringing the whole show inside of the Cathedral for the first time.
“Christmas is a time of joy, wonder and light so we want to share the Christmas story and invite everyone to come along and see the inside of the Cathedral completely transformed by light and sound and to start their Christmas celebrations with us.”
Tickets and full details www.peterborough-cathedral.org.uk