Peterborough cathedral to host picnic to celebrate Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Peterborough Cathedral will host the picnic on June 5.

The picnic will take place on Sunday June 5 in front of the Cathedral, from 12 noon until 3pm.

The picnic will be followed by a special service of Choral Evensong at 3.30pm, attended by the dignitaries including the Lords Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire, Northamptonshire and Rutland, and representatives of Peterborough City Council.

At the picnic there will be some free food stalls including a hog roast, tea and coffee, fizzy drinks and ice cream, as well as entertainment. Guests are invited to bring a blanket or a deckchair to sit on, dress for the weather, and come along to enjoy the occasion.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Revd Canon Tim Alban Jones, Vice Dean at the Cathedral, said: “We are delighted to be able to offer the Cathedral’s beautiful grounds as a venue for this very special occasion and I hope that people from across the city will make the picnic part of their Jubilee weekend plans. Her Majesty The Queen has given such loyal service to the country for the last 70 years and it is an honour to be part of these celebrations. We ask that people register to say they are coming, so that we have an idea of the numbers to cater for.”

The Cathedral will also be marking the jubilee by lighting the west front in red, white and blue when darkness falls on Thursday 2nd June.

Anyone planning to attend the picnic is asked to register in advance via the Cathedral website, www.peterborough-cathedral.org.uk. It is not necessary to register to attend the service.