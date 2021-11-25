Peterborough Cathedral as you have never seen it before

The Angels Are Coming - which is here until Saturday - has been created by the artists of Luxmuralis and is a stunning light display, timed to coincide with the start of the Advent season.

Suitable for all ages, it is designed to capture the imagination of all the family and point towards Christmas.

It begins outside with a light art projection onto the three great porticos of the cathedral, set to music. The audience then enter the cathedral to see the interior of the nave full of light projections with accompanying sound.

Tickets are available at www.peterborough-cathedral.org.uk/

1. The Angels Are Coming The Angels Are Coming light show at Peterborough Cathedral. EMN-211124-202406009 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

