Peterborough arts group ready for its biggest show ever

Goldhay Arts

Seventeen group members are participating in the show, which has been put together through a series of workshops and weekly sessions with professional artists and tutors.

In recent weeks the group have enjoyed drama sessions with actress Amanda Villamayor, who teaches at Little Voices and has appeared on the Cresset stage many times with PODS; drumming sessions with Act II director Karl Gernert; dance workshops with Chloe Wilmot of Chloe’s Dance Company; and singing sessions with Laurette Watson, a professional singer who teaches in schools and has also worked with Little Voices in Peterborough

All the tutors have worked with the group to put together creative and fun performances, and the members have loved learning new skills.

Based at The Cresset, Goldhay Arts is a registered charity offering weekly sessions in the performing and visual arts to adults with learning disabilities since 1994.

During the pandemic some of the service users really struggled, particularly those who did not engage online.

Since returning to the sessions, the members have gone from strength to strength, as they enjoy seeing friends, tutors and support staff in a safe and familiar environment.

There have been plenty of smiles at sessions and in rehearsals which is a testament to how happy everyone is to be back doing what they love.

Annecka Amos, from Goldhay Arts, said: “ The group members are really looking forward to performing again and they absolutely shine when they are on stage, in fact they love the limelight - the nerves will be from the staff members supporting on the day.

“We’re so excited to finally be performing on the main stage, we have wanted to do this for a long time. We’re very grateful to everyone who has worked to make this happen.”

The project has been made possible thanks to The Cresset’s Culture Recovery Fund grant, allowing for a bigger show than ever before.

Although the show takes place after many restrictions will be lifted, the audience will remain seated on tables in The Cresset’s socially distanced table plan, to reassure participants and audiences of safety throughout.