Over £10,000 raised for charity by Peterborough based barbers Seven Hair and Body

Seven Barber Usman’s daughter Ayat was born with GM1, a rare genetic disorder which attacks the brain and spinal cord and is a progressive and degenerative condition with devastating consequences which is invariably fatal in children.

Owner of Seven, Shaz Ahmed, said: “We are all here to for colleague Usman and his wife Aliya and give them as much support as we can through this difficult journey they are going through with their beautiful family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are overwhelmed with the support we’ve had from customers and friends – our target was originally £1,000 but we hit that in just a few hours!

Shaz and friends ready for the climb next weekend!

Most Popular

Most of the team have never done anything like this before, but knowing how much we’ve raised is definitely going to help push us all on during the climb on Sunday!

We want to say a big thank you to everyone that has donated so far and for all the help at the bake sale we held on Saturday.”

Sian who works at Seven suggested they run a bake sale which took place on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was a huge turnout and the team managed to reach over £2,000 in donations!

You can find more information about the Snowden climb and donate on the Just Giving page here: https://bit.ly/SevenSnowden