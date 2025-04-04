Out and about at Nene Park this Easter

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Get ready for a fantastic line-up of outdoor adventures, wildlife workshops, holiday clubs, an egg-citing Easter Adventure Trail plus the brand-new Big Jump Inflatable Fun Park

​Easter adventures at Ferry Meadows run from April 5 – 21, and here is what is in store.

Activities on every day

Easter Adventure Trail: Follow the trail, solve fun questions and complete the scavenger hunt to claim your Easter egg prize. Your activity pack also includes exclusive Easter offers for Nene Outdoors, the Visitor Centre and the Miniature Railway!

Great outdoor activities including a huge inflatable course this Easter break at Ferry Meadows

The Big Jump Inflatable Fun Park: Get ready to jump, climb and bounce your way through an unforgettable inflatable experience! Conquer a 300- metre obstacle course, explore a massive inflatable play area and let little ones blast off in the space-themed toddler zone. Open April 5 – 20.

Oak Adventurers Holiday Club: An exciting multi-activity holiday club open weekdays from April 7-18 at Nene Outdoors, perfect for kids aged 8-13. Action- packed fun awaits!

Acorn Explorers Holiday Club: A nature-based holiday club at Lynch Farm open weekdays from April 7-11 for kids aged 5-8. Non-stop activities and creative outdoor fun.

Pay & Play Watersports at Nene Outdoors: Open daily between 11am and 5pm, choose from dragon and swan pedalos, row boats, stand up paddle boards, kayaks and canoes.

Daily Boat Trips: Enjoy a lake and river cruise on the electrically-powered passenger boat and see what wildlife you can spot! These 45-minute trips depart daily from the Visitor Centre Jetty. Suitable for all ages, it’s £10 per person and £3 for under 4s.

Book a camping trip! Camp under the stars by Gunwade Lake in our cosy bell tents or at our scenic pitch-only site. Perfect for families, campsites are nestled in the heart of Ferry Meadows, offering easy access to all the exciting activities at Nene Outdoors.

Ride the Ferry Meadows Railway: Sit back and enjoy the ride! Running daily, weather permitting.

Adventurous Activities

Indoor Archery April 5, 11 and 14

Unleash your inner Robin Hood or Maid Marian at Nene Outdoors! Sessions are £13 per person and suitable for ages 8 and over.

Youth RYA Sailing Stage 1 April 7 and 8

Learn the basics of sailing, including launching, steering and sailing across the wind, in this two-day course. Safe, fun and rewarding! Suitable for 8-15 year olds, £205 per person.

Climbing Wall - April 8 and 16

Great fun for both adults and children age 4 and over. Sessions are £13 per person.

Wildlife & Nature Workshops

Family Gardening at Nene Nursery - April 9

Take part in a variety of seasonal gardening activities, all ages and abilities welcome. £6 per child, free for adults and under 5s.

Reptile and Amphibian Walk - April 11

An exciting adventure around Ham Mere hunting for reptiles, amphibians and other fascinating wildlife. It’s £8 per person, age 12 and over.

Birdwatching for Families - April 15

Join in at Ferry Meadows to spot birds, learn how to identify them and master the art of using binoculars! It’s £6 for children (age 5 and over) with a free place for one adult per child.

Family Wildlife Boat Trip - April 16

Hop aboard the electric boat for a fun, guided trip around Overton Lake and the River Nene. Enjoy stunning views of Ferry Meadows and discover its amazing wildlife with one of the Rangers. It’s £18 each and suitable for children age 5+.

Meeting Magical Mammals - April 17

Join a Park Ranger to spot small mammals like voles, mice, and shrews while learning about their habitats, diets, and features. It’s £8 each, suitable for age 5+.