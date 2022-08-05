Dogsthorpe Fire Station at a previous open day.

The free event will take place between 11am and 3pm and promises to offer something for all the family.

There will be ice cream, cakes and a BBQ, as well as other fundraising activities. All stalls will only be able to accept cash.

Crews will be on hand to give tours around the fire engines and equipment, as well as safety demonstrations of emergency scenarios.

There will also be the chance to dunk-a-firefighter, look around the smoke-logged training building, as well as other fun activities to raise money for The Fire Fighters Charity.

Donations will also be welcomed for the Peterborough Food Bank, who will be attending the event along with other emergency service partners.

Station Commander Kevin Turner said: "This is a great way for the community to discover more about what we do and be reminded of important fire safety advice in a fun, informative and interactive way.

“It always promises to be a great event that raises money for good causes. We’ve not been able to have an open day for a few years so the crews are really looking forward to welcoming everyone.”

Money raised from the event will be split between The Fire Fighter’s Charity and the Peterborough Food Bank. Those wanting to donate food items can bring along any of the following:

Tinned rice pudding

Pasta sauce

UHT milk

Long life fruit juice

Toilet rolls

Tinned fruit

Tinned meat (meatballs, sausages in beans, chilli con carne)

Tinned fish

Toiletries, deodorant and shower gel

Tinned tomatoes