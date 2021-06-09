No need to hold your horses - Equifest is returning to Peterborough

Equifest will return to the city later in the year

Equifestwill be at the arena from August 19 until August 21.

The three-day festival is perfect for all horse lovers and will include a wide range of showing classes, spectacular evening shows, and the same amazing atmosphere for which Equifest has become renowned.

Betsy Branyan, organiser of the show explains, “Equifest remains one of the most popular horse shows in the country and we are thrilled to be back. This year it will feature a variety of showing, show jumping, working hunter and carriage driving classes. Evening performances will take place on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings - making use of the large outdoor arena and the covered grandstand seating for the first time.”

Betsy added: “Equifest has built up an avid and loyal following over the last 15 years, and is now the largest amateur horse show in the UK. We’ve achieved this by creating an event that combines competitive riding and showing with a festival atmosphere and a rich variety of traders. Riders come from all over the country to meet, learn, compete, and enjoy themselves at the three-day festival.”