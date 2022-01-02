New Bollywood dance classes to start in Peterborough

New classes start this month

Peterborough theatre company Jumped Up is launching the new series of FREE dance and wellbeing classes in partnership with wellbeing organisation How Are You (HAY) Peterborough.

Inspired by the highly successful Northen Soul-themed Body & Soul classes - held at Key Theatre - Jumped Up are now extending their dance programme with a collaboration with the international Shiamak brand to bring some Bollywood glamour to Peterborough.

The instructor has been trained by Shiamak Davar himself who is a choreographer known as the “Guru of Dance” in India and helped modernise India’s dance scene.

The first set of classes starting in January are for adults (18+) and women only. Jumped Up’s Kate Hall said: “I hope these well-being focused sessions for women will lead to more classes, for young people and more adults, in the future.”

Get involved with an hour of fun dancing for your physical health and then an hour of socialising that includes informal support for your wellbeing and mental health.

The sessions will be Thursdays starting on January 13 from 6pm-8pm at Bharat Hindu Samaj Mandir, New England Complex, Rock Road, Peterborough.

Wear loose, comfortable clothing that you can move in, suitable footwear, such as trainers, and take along some water to keep yourself refreshed.

Booking is essential. To book your FREE space get in touch with Emily including your phone number via email at [email protected]