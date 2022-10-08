Nene Park has half-term covered in Peterborough

Half-term at Nene Park

From Saturday, October 22, there is something for everyone to enjoy, from scarecrow and broomstick making activities to archery and the ever-popular holiday trail.

In addition, there is daily watersports pay and play activities at Nene Outdoors and boat trips on Overton Lake, as well as the chance for the last camping trip of the year and a visit to Longthorpe Tower before it closes for the season.

Here is a great, quick rundown of everything that is going on.

The electric boat- Half-term at Nene Park

Most Popular

DAILY

Complete a trail at Ferry Meadows:

There will be a trail up around Ferry Meadows for the half term holiday week. Pick up a trail sheet from the Visitor Centre, Gift and Farm shop for £1, hunt for questions as you walk around the Park and return to the Visitor Centre to claim your prize.

Pay & Play watersports at Nene Outdoors:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Archery sessions - Half-term at Nene Park

Make a splash with a range of activities on Gunwade Lake, available between 11am and 5pm each day. Daily watersports activities include swan pedalos and row boats, stand up paddle boards, kayaks and canoes, dinghies and windsurfing. Buoyancy aids are included with hire and the friendly and experienced members of staff are always on hand to offer advice and ensure you are safe at all times.

Hire a bike:

Hire a bike from Nene Outdoors and discover miles of traffic-free cycling paths, lakeside trails and woodland routes in the Park. Cycle hire is available daily during the half term break from 10am to 5pm. Book your cycle hire online.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Take a boat trip:

Making broomsticks - Half-term at Nene Park

Take a trip around Overton Lake in the eco passenger boat and enjoy unique views of the lakes and the River Nene around Ferry Meadows. Boat trips will run at various intervals daily throughout the week (apart from October 27/28). Book tickets online.

Enjoy a night under canvas:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Book one of the bell tents on ‘Lakeview Campsite’ or book a camping pitch at ‘The Glade’ - just before the campsites pack up until next spring. Find out more and book on the Nene Park website.

Ride the Ferry Meadows Railway:

Scarecrow making - Half-term at Nene Park

Sit back and enjoy the ride as you pass through meadows while taking in views of Overton and Lynch Lakes. The carriages include a wheelchair coach which allows people to ride the train while remaining in their wheelchairs. To see if trains are running on the day of your visit call 07779 031764 or go to the Ferry Meadows Railway website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

DATES FOR YOUR DIARY

Saturday 22nd and Sunday 23rd October:

Visit Longthorpe Tower.

Discover the surviving tower of a 14th century fortified manor house. It contains the finest set of medieval wall paintings in a domestic setting in Western Europe, giving a rare insight into the medieval mind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Book your one hour tour with the knowledgeable volunteers between 10am – 4.30pm at weekends. Booking essential.

Sunday 23rd October:

Scarecrow making

Sign up in a group to come and make a scarecrow which will be on display in the Park for the half term week. All materials; straw, newspapers and a sack head are provided. Members of the public will be invited to vote for their favourite scarecrow and there will be a prize for the scarecrow (makers) with the most votes. This event is suitable for all ages and costs £8 per scarecrow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Monday 24th October:

Monthly Nature Tots group

Meets 10-11.30am for pre-school aged children and their carers. So book a place to take part in messy autumnal crafts, time to explore the beautiful outdoors, story and song time. Cost is £4 per child.

Tuesday 25th October:

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first Tree Hunt and Broomsticks event in Bluebell Wood

The witch has lost her belongings in the trees. Find the trees, find the items and she will reward you with your very own broomstick to fly away home on.

Children will make their broom stick from the Park’s wood resources. This event is suitable for 5 yrs+ and you need to book for a group (max. of 4 including one adult) at a cost of £10 per group.

There will also be archery sessions throughout the day on Oak Meadow, so why not book to have a go? Suitable for 8 yrs+ and costs £10 per person.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday 26th October:

Tree Hunt and Broomsticks event

This time it is taking place in Thorpe Meadows. Or why not go on a special extended Wildlife Boat Trip where you might see a kingfisher, heron or otter while you glide around Overton Lake and out onto the River Nene. This boat trip is suitable for 8yrs+ and is £14 per person.

Or why not meet like-minded people on a seasonal walk with the Social Walking group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friday 28th October: Final Tree Hunt and Broomsticks event

Taking place in Ferry Meadows this time. Hunt for the witch’s belongings in the trees and make your very own broomstick! Book in advance with a group of up to 4 people.

Saturday 29th and Sunday 30th October: Visit Longthorpe Tower.

Another opportunity to tour the tower with a volunteer, between 10am – 4.30pm. Booking essential.

Advertisement Hide Ad

•Booking for events can be made via www.neneparktrust.org.uk or 01733 234193, or email [email protected] for more information, accessibility advice or directions.

• Nene Park Trust is a charitable organisation and relies on public support to manage the upkeep of its beautiful green spaces for all of the community to enjoy.

Any support you can give to ensure the continuation of theses services will help considerably.