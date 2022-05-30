The sounds of screeching tyres and the smell of burning rubber spread for miles as the Modified Nationals came drifting into town this weekend.

Thousands of car enthusiasts descended on the showground for the 20th anniversary of the Modified Nationals modified car show, with Peterborough hosting the biggest show of its type in the country. To celebrate the special anniversary, the show began with a spectacular fireworks display on Friday night (May 27).

Visitors were treated to daring a daring BMX stunt show, drifting cars in the Shred Shed live tour, live wrestling and a wide range of exhibits including a tattoo convention, a Formula 1 simulator experience and much more.

The site was packed with campers who stayed the weekend and enjoyed all the entertainment the show had to offer.

