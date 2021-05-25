Midsummer Magic at Peterborough Lido

The exciting black tie event at the outdoor pool in Bishop’s Road includes a swing band, Latvian dancing (in honour of the late Walter Cornelius who is celebrated at the Lido) and a short performance from the cast of the Peterborough Mask Theatre.

Guests will also be able to learn more about the work of the local and international Rotary movement which will receive some of the proceeds.

The event is taking place on Friday, June 25 from 7.30pm when all Covid restrictions are scheduled to have been lifted.

Peterborough Lido

Janet Martin, from the Rotary Club of Peterborough, said: “It will be a lovely opportunity for people to dress up and enjoy a wonderful social event after more than a year of lockdown and restrictions, whilst at the same time supporting a local and iconic good cause.

“In the event that government guidance should change and it is necessary to cancel the event, then we offer an unequivocal guarantee that all ticket purchases will be refunded.”

Tickets are £30 (£250 for a party of 10) and will include champagne and canapés, as well as a raffle, while there will also be a bar.