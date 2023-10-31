Meet Sacrewell’s dashing new donkeys

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Splash and Marina will be new companions for Sacrewell Farm’s favourite donkey, Mr Mint, who sadly lost his half-sister Joules last summer. They have been rehomed thanks to the work of The Donkey Sanctuary, which aspires to ensure all donkeys receive excellent care and enjoy fulfilled lives.

Mr Mint’s new friends have come from South Wales, and despite the language barrier, have settled in well, forming a meaningful friendship with Mr Mint. With their endearing personalities and playful nature, they are sure to capture the hearts of the farm staff and local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Noah Rose, Livestock Manager at Sacrewell spoke about the new additions to the Sacrewell family: “We have been waiting for new donkey friends for Mr Mint, so this is just beyond exciting. It’s not been long, but we can’t imagine life on the farm without them both”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Mint meets Marina & Splash

Most Popular

Sacrewell is home to a whole range of animals, from traditional farm stock to the more unusual alpacas! It’s all with the aim of educating children and adults alike about the role farms, animals and agriculture play in our lives.

Splash and Marina have already been a source of joy for our visitors – and Mr Mint! - and we can’t wait to watch them grow.