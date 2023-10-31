News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
Matthew Perry, star of Friends, has died aged 54
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry
Labour MP suspended over speech at pro-Palestine rally
Marksman charged with Chris Kaba's murder to be named publicly
Hundreds of Safestyle workers made redundant as firm goes bust

Meet Sacrewell’s dashing new donkeys

Sacrewell Farm near Peterborough has welcomed two new donkeys, Splash and Marina, to join their extensive family of animals thanks to The Donkey Sanctuary.
By Jenny RendellContributor
Published 31st Oct 2023, 12:16 GMT- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Splash and Marina will be new companions for Sacrewell Farm’s favourite donkey, Mr Mint, who sadly lost his half-sister Joules last summer. They have been rehomed thanks to the work of The Donkey Sanctuary, which aspires to ensure all donkeys receive excellent care and enjoy fulfilled lives.

Mr Mint’s new friends have come from South Wales, and despite the language barrier, have settled in well, forming a meaningful friendship with Mr Mint. With their endearing personalities and playful nature, they are sure to capture the hearts of the farm staff and local community.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Noah Rose, Livestock Manager at Sacrewell spoke about the new additions to the Sacrewell family: “We have been waiting for new donkey friends for Mr Mint, so this is just beyond exciting. It’s not been long, but we can’t imagine life on the farm without them both”.

Mr Mint meets Marina & SplashMr Mint meets Marina & Splash
Mr Mint meets Marina & Splash
Most Popular

    Sacrewell is home to a whole range of animals, from traditional farm stock to the more unusual alpacas! It’s all with the aim of educating children and adults alike about the role farms, animals and agriculture play in our lives.

    Splash and Marina have already been a source of joy for our visitors – and Mr Mint! - and we can’t wait to watch them grow.

    Visitors can meet Splash, Marina and Mr Mint themselves with a visit to Sacrewell. The farm is also running some exciting experiences over the winter months including Meet Father Christmas and half price admission for children throughout December.

    Related topics:The Donkey SanctuaryPeterboroughJoules