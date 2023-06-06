Mayor of Peterborough Cllr Nick Sandford (middle) with Mayoress Bella Saltmarsh with guests at the official opening of the Lido.

Mayor of Peterborough Cllr Nick Sandford and Mayoress Bella Saltmarsh officially opened Peterborough's Lido this morning (June 6).

The Lido is now in full season with a range of special events complimenting its usual swim sessions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Lido is open between 7am to 6pm on a Monday, Friday and Sunday, 9:30am to 6pm on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday and 7am to 8:30pm on Wednesday.

As well as this, the pool hosts Poolside Yoga on Friday mornings between 7am and 8am, Aqua Fit on Thursdays between 12pm and 12:45pm and Aqua Zumba on Fridays between 9:45am and 10:30am.

Most Popular

Poolside Bootcamp will be every Monday and Wednesday between June 19 and July 26 7am to 7:45am and the summer solstice will be celebrated with a Sunrise Swim on June 21 between 4:15am and 6:30am.