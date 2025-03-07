Massive fairground model show coming to Peterborough's Railworld

Peterborough is to host the region’s largest ever exhibition of fairground models later this month.

The Peterborough Fairground Model Show will be spread over two floors of the Railworld Wildlife Haven complex, off Oundle Road, on Saturday, March 15.

It has been put together by Jay Desmond, who staged a similar, yet much smaller, event last September.

"What started as a small acorn has really grown into something massive – I have even had to turn away more than 40 would-be exhibitors,” said Jay, who has been making fairground models since he was a teenager.

He explained: “My great-grandmother was a fairground lady and I spent a lot of time when I was young with her working on fairs, and I started making models when I was about 15 and building them for some of the fair workers.”

Jay said it was on a visit to Railworld that he offered to get some fairground rides for one of their events. On the success of that he suggested exhibiting fairground models – his and from other enthusiasts – and in September, despite it being a cold and wet day, attracted quite a crowd.

"This time I said I would do it on a bigger scale and I put a few feelers out,” he said. “The response has been fantastic and I have had to turn people away.

”It will be the East Coast’s largest ever show with around 70 model fairs, from 20 modellers set over two floors. They have all been built from scratch and some of them have never been exhibited.

“We will also have vintage fairground vehicles including an outstanding living trailer, and a vintage fairground organ.

"So we will be raising the profile of fairground models and raising money for Railworld.”

The show takes place from 10.30am – 3.30pm. Family (2x adult and up to 3 children) £10; adult £4; concession (60+) £3; children (1-17) £2