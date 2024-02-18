Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Peterborough Scale Model Club has been forced to move its major model show out of Peterborough due to the lack of a suitable venue.

The annual show brings together traders and model clubs from across the country to exhibit their best scale models.

The event was held for many years in the Town Hall and later the Queen Katharine Academy and has raised thousands of pounds for charity over the years.

Peterborough Scale Model club exhibits. Photo: Toby Page.

The show has begun to grow in since since the pandemic forced its cancellation and will now move to a new venue in Stamford.

The one-day event will go ahead on Sunday March 3 at the Stamford Welland Academy on Green Lane.

With weeks to go the model show was forced to call a halt to clubs and traders who wished to take part.

A total of 36 clubs from across Britain will be showing thousands of highly detailed scale models, aircraft, ships, military vehicles, figures, racing cars and much more.

Peterborough Scale Model club exhibits. Photo: Stuart Young.

These will be supported by more than 30 trade stands selling everything modelling enthusiasts need to enjoy the popular hobby.

Although the city-based club has less than 50 members it has become a major player within the hobby but recently became a victim of its own success.

Club Chairman Stuart Young explained: “Traditionally we always staged our show on the first Sunday in March but after the Covid lay-off it has grown at such a rate we were just unable to find anywhere locally that could cope with our needs.”

One of the show’s big attractions is a large tombola-style raffle which always enjoys a large donation of model kits by the Stamford- based, Airfix Model World magazine and from the traders who attend the show.

The event opens from 10am until 4pm, with admission £4, under 15 free. Free parking will be available close to the show.