Lionesses: 16 pubs in and around Peterborough you can watch England Women go for Euros glory

The clash is a rematch of the last World Cup Final, where Spain narrowly defeated the Lionesses.

Now Sarina Wiegman and her team will aim to get their revenge, and defend the Euros title they won in 2022.

If the quarter final and semi finals are anything to go by, fans are set for a dramatic afternoon – but you wouldn’t expect anything else from an England football team in a major finals, would you?

The final will kick off at 5pm on Sunday, July 27 – and the Peterborough Telegraph asked which pubs will be showing the match live, to allow fans to celebrate (hopefully!) together.

Other pubs may also be showing the match around the city.

Michelle Agyemang has scored crucial goals as England reached the final on Sunday

The Moorhen in Hampton

The Halcyon in Westwood