Last chance to see Moon exhibition at Peterborough Cathedral

One Small Step moon exhibition at Peterborough Cathedral Bobbi Crooks (7) in her spacesuit EMN-210716-191654009

The One Small Step exhibition has been at the cathedral since July, but will close on October 31.

The exhibition is a giant representation of the lunar surface created by the renowned artist and sculptor Peter Walker. The 36m x 7m artwork uses imagery from NASA to show all the craters and details of the lunar rock. It has been laid out on a huge area of the floor in the Cathedral’s north and south transepts, and visitors are able to walk on ‘the surface of the moon.’

Visitors are also able to Climb up to the first floor gallery to take pictures of family or friends below, or just to capture the artwork from above.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Other events are also planned during half term.