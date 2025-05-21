Jam-packed May half-term at Peterborough's Ferry Meadows
Activities on every day include the Acorn Explorers Holiday Club – a nature-based holiday club at Lynch Farm (May 26-30) for kids aged 5-8, while Oak Adventurers Holiday Club is an exciting multi-activity holiday club (may 27-30) for kids aged 8-13
You can also complete the Holiday Trail – pick up the trail sheet from the Visitor Centre for £1 between 9am and 3pm and answer the questions as explore the Park. Return to the Visitor Centre and claim your prize to grow at home!
Pay Play Watersports at Nene Outdoors is open daily between 11am and 5pm, and there will be daily boat trips to enjoy a lake and river cruise.
Why not make it a camping trip – sleep under the stars by Gunwade Lake in a cosy bell tent. And don’t forget to take a ride on the Ferry Meadows Railway – running daily, weather permitting.
Look out too for the climbing wall and indoor archery on select dates.