Jam-packed May half-term at Peterborough's Ferry Meadows

Kids can enjoy outdoor activities at Ferry Meadows

Get ready for a jam-packed May half-term at Ferry Meadows – full of outdoor adventures, holiday clubs and family activities - there’s something for everyone.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Activities on every day include the Acorn Explorers Holiday Club – a nature-based holiday club at Lynch Farm (May 26-30) for kids aged 5-8, while Oak Adventurers Holiday Club is an exciting multi-activity holiday club (may 27-30) for kids aged 8-13

You can also complete the Holiday Trail – pick up the trail sheet from the Visitor Centre for £1 between 9am and 3pm and answer the questions as explore the Park. Return to the Visitor Centre and claim your prize to grow at home!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pay Play Watersports at Nene Outdoors is open daily between 11am and 5pm, and there will be daily boat trips to enjoy a lake and river cruise.

Why not make it a camping trip – sleep under the stars by Gunwade Lake in a cosy bell tent. And don’t forget to take a ride on the Ferry Meadows Railway – running daily, weather permitting.

Look out too for the climbing wall and indoor archery on select dates.