ITV searching for the ‘Real Deal’ in Peterborough this month
Popular ITV daytime show Dickinson’s Real Deal is coming to Peterborough this month.
The show will be hosting one of its Dealer Says at the East of England Arena on July 24.
This gives the opportunity for residents to bring along their antiques and collectibles for the show’s team of independent valuers to offer free advice on.
The Duke, David Dickinson himself, will be there to keep an eye on the action and checking in whether those who attend get the ‘real deal’. He will be offering advice on whether they should take the offer from the antiques dealer or take their chances at auction.
Doors are open from 8am to 5pm and admission is completely free.
A spokesperson for ITV said: “Get the family, get the calendars and plan your day out with us!
“Come along to one of our Dealer Days with your antiques and valuables for a free valuation from our team of experts. Doors are open from 8am – 5pm, completely free admission.
“You might have the opportunity to appear on TV with David Dickinson and one of our resident Dealers. Will you haggle for the best price or take your chances at the auction?!
“Have a butchers below to see the brilliant locations we are visiting this year!
“The Team at Real Deal HQ have been working tirelessly to make sure that this isn’t just the most dazzling tour yet, but COVID safe too! Following all the latest Government guidance and regulations all our attendees can rest assured that their safety is our primary concern.”
Anyone who has any questions about the Dealer Day can contact [email protected] or call 0117 970 7618 (Calls are charged at the standard rate + your network access charge). The phone line is manned 09:30am to 6pm, Monday - Friday.