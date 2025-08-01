In Pictures: Top animal attractions to see at exotic wildlife sanctuary's open day near Peterborough

Animal charity Exotic Pet Refuge, in Deeping St James, is holding an open day on Sunday, August 10, from 10am-4pm.

The four-acre site boasts a huge array of exotic animals, reptiles and birds, from fluffy little kinkajous – to a ferocious alligator!

Here we round up some of the cutest, cheekiest and most unusual critters which visitors can see at the site.

Several new additions have joined the park this year, including a skunk, a snowy owl, a black and white ruffled lemur, caracara birds, genets and ‘Brazilian swamp cavies’ (guinea pig-like animals).

The sanctuary has also helped various species of British wildlife this year, including hedgehogs, blackbirds, starlings, buzzards, barn owls, and crows.

Exotic Pet Refuge is an animal rescue and rehabilitation sanctuary, specialising in exotics. Last year it celebrated 40 years of being a registered charity.

A spokesperson said: “Our mission is to provide a safe haven for these animals and work towards their rehabilitation and release back into the wild wherever possible.

“We take great pride in providing a safe and loving sanctuary for these animals who have been rescued from private owners, sanctuaries, and zoos throughout the UK.”

The site also offers visitors a craft stall and tombola, hot and cold food and drinks in the cafe, free parking, on-site toilets, and animal talks throughout the day.

Exotic Pet Refuge is located at 102, Deeping St James PE6 8RH. For tickets, visit their website, or pay on the gate.

1 . Species There are around 250 exotic animals, birds and reptiles to see at the centre. Photo: Supplied

3 . Raccoons These little 'trash bandits' are a delight to watch. Photo: Supplied