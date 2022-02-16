In Pictures: The stunning LEGO® sculptures at Peterborough’s Queensgate Centre

Designed and built by LEGO® artist, Warren Elsmore, the 29 models came in all shapes and sizes and were placed in various locations throughout the shopping centre for visitors to find and explore via a self-guided trail.

This free event is on until Sunday (February 20), allowing families to stumble across creations that explored everything from the remarkable Titanic, Concorde and London Underground to the iconic Women’s Suffragette movement.

Mark Broadhead, Centre Director at Queensgate Shopping Centre said “As we ease back into our events programme, we’re delighted to see that so many enjoyed our first event of 2022, which was a hit with the little ones during their break from school. Family-focused events will always be a priority here at Queensgate, and we look forward to announcing the details of upcoming events and activities with the local community very soon.”