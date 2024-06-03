In pictures: Roman re-enactment at Peterborough's Flag Fen

By Brad Barnes
Published 3rd Jun 2024, 10:34 BST
Visitors were able to travel 2,000 years back in time as the Romans took over Peterborough’s Flag Fen at the weekend.

The archaeology park hosted ‘Advance of the Romans’ on Saturday and Sunday, featuring the renowned Ermine Street Guard, one of the country’s leading Roman reenactor groups, committed to educating people about the fascinating world of the Roman Army.

Live demonstrations from the Ermine Street Guard proved the highlight, as they re-enacted the precision and discipline of Roman soldiers in action, detailing weapons, armour and battle formations.

There were also plenty of Roman-themed family activities such as becoming an archaeology specialist in the Roman villa themed dig pit and crafting.

Roman re-enactors at Advance of the Romans, Flag Fen

1. Advance of the Romans

Roman re-enactors at Advance of the Romans, Flag Fen Photo: David Lowndes

Roman re-enactors at Advance of the Romans, Flag Fen

2. Advance of the Romans

Roman re-enactors at Advance of the Romans, Flag Fen Photo: David Lowndes

Roman re-enactors at Advance of the Romans, Flag Fen

3. Advance of the Romans

Roman re-enactors at Advance of the Romans, Flag Fen Photo: David Lowndes

Roman re-enactors at Advance of the Romans, Flag Fen

4. Advance of the Romans

Roman re-enactors at Advance of the Romans, Flag Fen Photo: David Lowndes

