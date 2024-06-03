In pictures: Roman re-enactment at Peterborough's Flag Fen

The archaeology park hosted ‘Advance of the Romans’ on Saturday and Sunday, featuring the renowned Ermine Street Guard, one of the country’s leading Roman reenactor groups, committed to educating people about the fascinating world of the Roman Army.

Live demonstrations from the Ermine Street Guard proved the highlight, as they re-enacted the precision and discipline of Roman soldiers in action, detailing weapons, armour and battle formations.

There were also plenty of Roman-themed family activities such as becoming an archaeology specialist in the Roman villa themed dig pit and crafting.

1 . Advance of the Romans Roman re-enactors at Advance of the Romans, Flag Fen Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

