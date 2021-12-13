In pictures: Peterborough’s new ancient lights illumination trail opens

The full Christmas light trail takes visitors through the pre-historic parkland, blending prehistoric surroundings with traditional
Yuletide activities.
There is a sparkling willow tree avenue, the dry lake comes to life for the first time in 3000 years with a Bronze Age fishing boat out fishing eels and the Bronze Age Round House sparkles with hundreds of fairy lights and is decorated with traditional holly, ivy and mistletoe.
There are pre-booked sessions from 4.30pm to 7.30pm each day until Thursday, December 16. Children go free. Adult tickets cost £15. Car parking costs £10 per vehicle.
To book go to www.cityculturepeterborough.org.uk/flag-fen