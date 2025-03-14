In pictures: Annual funfair comes to Peterborough

John Thurston and Son Funfair is here until March 30 with some great rides and attractions for all ages. Weekdays it is open from 6pm-10pm, and from 2pm – 10pm at weekend. And every Thursday is reduced price night down at the Pleasure Fair Meadow Car Park by Town Bridge.
Thanks to UK Funfairs TV for the photos.
1. Peterborough Mart Fair
Peterborough Mart Fair after dark Photo: John Thurston
Peterborough Mart Fair is at the Pleasure Fair Meadow Car Park until March 30. Photos: UK Funfairs TV Photo: UK Funfairs TV
