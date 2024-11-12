Richard’s latest book will be the latest instalment of the mysteries of Canon Daniel Clement

Best-selling author and upcoming ‘I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here’ contestant, the Rev Richard Coles will make a visit to Peterborough to support the Mayor’s Charities in December.

He will be the special guest at a festive luncheon hosted by Mayor of Peterborough, Cllr Marco Cereste on Saturday December 14 at the Holiday Inn West (11am to 2.30pm) to mark the launch of his latest book ‘Murder Under the Mistletoe.’

The novella is the latest eagerly awaited instalment of the mysteries of Canon Daniel Clement, the sleuthing cleric created by Richard since giving up his Northamptonshire parish in 2022.

He will also be appearing in the upcoming series of I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here alongside the likes of Coleen Rooney, Tulisa, Oti Mabuse and Alan Halsall.

Cllr Cereste said: “We are absolutely delighted Richard has agreed to support us, making time to fit us into his very busy schedule.

"Waterstones has kindly agreed to supply his new book for our guests to purchase (and be signed) and will make a small donation to the Mayor’s Charities for every copy sold… an ideal Christmas gift perhaps?

“We now know that he will be one of the contestants in this year’s ‘I’m a Celebrity’ so it promises to be a thrilling afternoon while supporting these important charities at the same time.”

Three charities will ultimately benefit from this event: Cambridge Children’s Hospital (CCH) Peterborough Fundraising Group, Salvation Army and Anna’s Hope.

This is the first event of its kind held on behalf of the Mayor of Peterborough’s Charities. Tickets are £40 per person. For more details and to book your place please email [email protected]