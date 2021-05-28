How to get 20% off at Rumble Live this half-term

Rumble Live

From Saturday, May 29, to Friday, June 4 you can merge reality with the virtual world in the great outdoors near Grafham Water at a discounted price.

It is ‘first person shooter’ environment, making it similar to a laser tag in its pain-free elements and paintball in its outdoor setting. It is suitable for adults and children aged eight and above and, owing to its picturesque location promises to be great fun as part of a family day out.

Rumble Live reopened in April and launched a range of new equipment to enhance its already immersive experience, including grenades and optional ‘shock’ bracelets for adults. The new equipment is designed to make gameplay even more realistic for contestants and offer more replayability for regulars.

The limited number of new shock bracelets are suitable for those over 16 who want a more adrenaline-filled experience. The bracelets give wearers a small electric shock when they’ve been hit by an opponent, while the Rumble Grenades offer a wide blast radius, emit light that hits opponents’ headbands within range. They are ideal for gameplay in the Covid-19 era as they offer a new element of socially distant gameplay.

In addition to the new equipment, Rumble Live has added several new gameplay options to its three ‘zones’ including ‘Hostage Release’ and ‘Capture the Flag’.

To take advantage of the offer make a booking online at www.rumblelive.co.uk and use the code PT20 for this promotion.