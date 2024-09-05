Heritage Open Days - here's what's in store in the Peterborough area
By Brad Barnes
Published 5th Sep 2024, 10:26 BST
Heritage Open Days – England’s largest community led festival of history and culture – is back for another year.
Every September thousands of volunteers across England organise events to celebrate our fantastic history and culture.
Stories are told, traditions explored, and histories brought to life. It’s your chance to see hidden places and try out new experiences – and it’s all free.
In the Peterborough area there are some beautiful old churches to explore in Northborough, Orton Longueville, and Fletton, plus Thorney Abbey; volunteer at Sacrewell Farm’s restoration project; get up close to the ruins of Ramsey Abbey gatehouse and Crowland Abbey for instance.
Tour historic Peckover House at Wisbech or the old school at Ayscoughfee Hall in Spalding. Or visit the birthplace of modern wildlife conservation at Woodwalton Fen.
Find out more at www.heritageopendays.org.uk
See what is on offer in the area with Heritage Open Days Photo: supplied
Ramsey Abbey Gatehouse, Ramsey Abbey School, Ramsey September 8, Pre-booking not required Once an island in the Fens, this charming former gatehouse is all that remains of the oldest English and once great Benedictine abbey at Ramsey. An ornately carved exterior with a glorious oriel window is all that survives from its centuries of history. Visitors can explore inside the gatehouse, climb the spiral staircase, and learn the history of this once magnificent site. Photo: PT
Holy Trinity Church, Orton Longueville September 14/15, Pre-booking not required An opportunity to view six hatchments, an ancient wall painting, historically fascinating monuments and a display of art work from the children of St Botolph's Primary School. Guided tours and treasure hunts for the children will be provided. Photo: supplied
Crowland Abbey September 14 Pre-booking not required Climb the Bell Tower to see the bells, tour the Abbey and the Graveyard to hear stories about a rich and colourful history. An Abbey has stood on the site since 716, with some remaining parts dating back to Norman times. Photo: supplied