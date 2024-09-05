Heritage Open Days - here's what's in store in the Peterborough area

2 . Heritage Open Days

Ramsey Abbey Gatehouse, Ramsey Abbey School, Ramsey September 8, Pre-booking not required Once an island in the Fens, this charming former gatehouse is all that remains of the oldest English and once great Benedictine abbey at Ramsey. An ornately carved exterior with a glorious oriel window is all that survives from its centuries of history. Visitors can explore inside the gatehouse, climb the spiral staircase, and learn the history of this once magnificent site. Photo: PT