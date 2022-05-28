Here's a chance to get involved with one of Peterborough's oldest am-dram groups

Peterborough Playgoers rehearsal of Rhyme and Reason of Christmas in 2017

Peterborough Playgoers was founded in 1936 and its repertoire of productions has been varied over the years from period adaptations such as ‘The Heiress’, to well-known classics including Terence Rattigan’s ‘Flare Path’ and onto the more contemporary such as ‘Life and Beth’ and ‘Death Trap’.

They’ve explored the serious and comedy, the ‘whodunnit’ to plays with more than a hint of the supernatural, and so much more.

The pandemic brought productions to a stop for a while but the Playgoers are back and preparing for the next production at the Key Studio in early October. – Murdered to Death by Peter Gordon. It is a spoof on Agatha Christie-style mysteries, a hilarious comedy introducing the hapless and incompetent Inspector Pratt as he is called in to solve a murder at a country house.

A spokesperson said: “We are recruiting new members for acting and any of the backstage tasks. Can you act? Or are you happier wielding a hammer on a set build, gathering and devising props or sewing costumes? Unsure but keen to learn or hone a craft? Whilst we look forward to welcoming any new acting members, we are particularly seeking younger men in their 20s-30s for this cast."