Helpston farming family to host ‘homegrown’ event in support of local Sue Ryder Hospice

The Great Big Community Harvest Supper is being organised by Rosemary Morton and her family, who have been farming in the area for over 80 years. Rosemary, along with her family also owns Willow Brook Farm Shop, and Granary Tea Room on Stamford Road where the event will be held from 2pm-7pm on Saturday 14 September.

The family hopes to bring the community together to learn more about farming in their local area, while raising vital funds to support Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice in Peterborough. Highlights include a traditional ploughman's supper, live folk music, children’s activities, vintage tractors, trailer rides, a pop-up archaeology museum, and more. Rosemary said: “It occurred to me that there was now something ‘missing’ from our community and that today many don’t necessarily think about where our food comes from or what farmers and farming staff do in our village, and many others, to ensure food is on our plates. "Helpston has long been associated with the poet John Clare, who tended flocks of sheep to bring some money home to support his wife and siblings. In his day and until around 70 years ago, villagers all turned out to bring the harvest in. “The Big Community Harvest Supper is an opportunity to bring the whole community together to celebrate the harvest with food on our plates just like they would have done in John Clare's time, to show our support to all farmers and raise money for our chosen charity, Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice - a cause that serves all of our communities.” Zoë Noyes, Community Fundraiser at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice said: "We're so grateful to Rosemary and her family, along with everyone who is involved in organising this fantastic harvest fundraiser in aid of our hospice, It's going to be a great day out for all, and we would encourage as many people as possible to snap up their tickets as soon as possible. The money raised will help us to ensure that no one has to die or grieve alone." General admission tickets cost £12 (13 years and over), £6 for children aged 5-12 years with under 5s going free. There are no car parking charges.