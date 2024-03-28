Have some prehistoric Easter fun with a Dinosaur Egg Hunt at Fossils Galore

Families can take part in an egg hunt with a difference at a March attraction this Easter.

Fossil’s Galore will be hosting ‘Dinosaur Egg Hunts’ as part of their special activities over the school holidays.

The attraction is home to scores of prehistoric fossils, and as well as taking part in the egg hunt, visitors will be able to get up close to a range of dinosaur remains – including the chance to see the trained experts prepare the 132 million year old bones of Indie the Iguanodon.

Children will also be able to ask questions to a Palaeontologist, and hunt for their own fossils, minerals and more, or have a go at building a dinosaur

The activities run from Saturday 30th March - Saturday 13th April.

The centre is open on Mondays from 10am-4pm, and on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10am-4.30pm

Jamie Jordan, from Peterborough, who runs Fossils Galore, is currently trying to find funding to create a national centre for prehistory here in Cambridgeshire.

He hopes the centre could inspire future generations, and help make internationally significant discoveries, carrying out research on some of the fossils he and his team find across the country.

He is appealing for businesses to come forward to help raise funds to make his ambition become a reality.

Anyone who can sponsor Jamie, or help fundraise, – or for more information about the activities at Fossils Galore – is asked to contact him at https://www.fossilsgalore.com/

