Half-a-million pound price tag on Bourne pub and restaurant

The Nag’s Head, on Abbey Road, is described as a deceptive, open plan, traditional bar and restaurant – “a family friendly pub in a prominent position in the town centre for those on foot and there is a car park to the rear.”

It serves a broad menu and good selection of local beers.

A key feature of the venue is the first floor late bar with a generous capacity and late licence which is unique to the local area.

The ground floor open plan space can be easily separated from the first floor and as such is adaptable to parties, functions or continued to be used as a successful, well attended late bar.

To the outside, gates lead to a car park area, beer garden patio and several outbuildings.

The Nag’s Head is on the market with leading property specialists Christie & Co, asking for offers over £495,000

A new lease at a rent of £55,000 per annum is also on offer.

Full details at www.christie.com

