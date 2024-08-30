Great Britain's Paris 2024 gold medal winning eventing team to parade at Burghley Horse Trials

By Ben Jones
Published 30th Aug 2024, 11:12 BST
Burghley Horse Trials will take place at Burghley House between September 5-8.

Spectators at this year’s Defender Burghley Horse Trials will have the chance to celebrate with Britain’s gold medal-winning eventing team from the Paris Olympics, as Laura Collett, Tom McEwen and Ros Canter appear in the Main Arena on Sunday, September 8 for the first time since their superb victory a month ago.

The trio delivered GB’s first gold of the games by retaining the title they win in Tokyo.

Burghley’s Event Director Martyn Johnson said: “We’re very much looking forward to welcoming our triumphant team from Paris to Defender Burghley, where the three riders, plus their owners, grooms and the Team GBR support team, will be one of the highlights of a final day packed with entertainment, superb sport and non-stop action.”

Gold medalists (L-R) Rosalind Canter, Laura Collett and Tom McEwen of Team Great Britain pose for a photo during the medal ceremony for the Eventing Team Final on day three of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Chateau de Versailles on July 29, 2024 in Versailles, France. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Defender Burghley’s concluding day is the climax of the event.

Activities in the Main Arena commence with the final horse inspection and then the first session of showjumping, before the hotly-contested SEIB Racehorse to Riding Horse showing classes.

The afternoon programme will start with the ever-popular Defender Shetland Pony Grand National, and a very special retirement ceremony for Burghley’s most prolific winner of all time, William Fox-Pitt, before the showjumping for the top 20 horses and riders to decide the Defender Burghley champion 2024.

The Fitzwilliam hounds, accompanied by the huntsmen of other local packs, will parade before the Paris Olympic gold medallists take centre stage.

The event concludes with the presentation of the CCI5* prizes before we bid farewell to the world’s greatest horse trials for another year.

For a full timetable and to book tickets, visit www.burghley-horse.co.uk

