The popular volunteer-led event at Botolph Green involves a mix of food, drink, music and other entertainment and is to take place on June 11 – breakfast will be available from 8.30am.

The festival is coordinated by Botolph Green Residents’ Association, which has named its retiring Chairman John Sharman as honorary President. John said: “I am delighted to become honorary President and would like to thank all the volunteers who have helped the Association in recent years.