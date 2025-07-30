Fun and games on the river as raft racing returns to the Deepings

Deepings Raft Race returns this weekend

Have fun down by the river as teams battle it out on rafts, take in some great stand-up comedy or keep the kids busy with some terrific summer activities.

DEEPINGS RAFT RACE

Deeping St James, August 3

As always, the event will feature live music, food, market stalls, a fun fair and a party atmosphere along the riverside, making it a great day for racers and spectators alike.

The event is free for spectators, with the action starting from 12pm at The Bell Bridge.

Spectators are advised to get to the river early to get the best viewing spots.

The finish line is at the Boundary green (beside The Boundary Fish & Chip shop on High Street).

Free car parking is provided at The Deepings School from 10am to 6pm.

JIMMY CARR: LAUGHS FUNNY, New Theatre, August 1

If you like fast-paced, edgy one-liners then get ready to be happy.

Jimmy tells jokes, and jokes are like magnets. Jokes attract people, but they can also repel. Some people are repelled by Jimmy’s dark brand of comedy. This show is not for them.

SCOTT BENNETT: Blood Sugar Baby Key Theatre Studio, tonight

One family, one condition, one hell of a hairy baby. Scott Bennett’s new show tells the amazing story of how his infant daughter fell ill with a rare genetic condition. Yes, it’s a show about an ill baby, but it’s a really funny one, with a happy and hopeful ending.

Stamford Shakespeare Company at Tolethorpe Hall

The current season continues with Agatha Christie’s THE MIRROR CRACK’D, various dates until August 16, and William Shakespeare’s MACBETH, various dates until August 23. Full details and booking at www.tolethorpe.co.uk

Inflatable Fun Park

Ferry Meadows until August 10

The Big Jump Inflatable Fun Park is a 300-metre obstacle course with a space-themed toddler zone. Sessions run from 11am to 2pm and 2.30pm to 5.30pm. Cost: Age 4+ £12 and age 2-4 £5 for a 3 hour session. Maximum height 1.7m, maximum weight 90kg.

Peterborough Museum, August 4-9 (10am-12pm and 2pm – 4pm)

Arts Society Peterborough is running free Art and Craft activities for children(No booking required). Have a go at: Designing your own Coat of Arms; Making a paper animal; Making a mosaic coaster; Or completing a work of Art, copying a picture, designing your own book-cover or trying your hand at collage making.

Family favourite Shaun the Sheep has arrived in Peterborough for a series of fun-filled events across the city!

From interactive trails to musical mayhem, here are four fantastic ways to join in the fun:

Look out for Fun with the Flock AR Trail (until August 31); Find The Flock at the Cathedral (until August 31); Farmathon Live in the Cathedral Cloisters (until August 23); and the Vegetable Orchestra at Queensgate Shopping Centre from August 2-23.

For dates, times and to book tickets see www.ticketsource.co.uk/shaunthesheep

Go Wild – Summer of Fun at Flag Fen until August 31

Let your kids (and your inner child) run free in the Games Zone, packed with summer favourites like stomp rockets, archery, kite flying, space hoppers, and table tennis. Take on a hay-bale-parkour challenge, race in a sack, or just relax with a picnic in the fresh air.

Right Between the Eyes at Peterborough Museum & Art Gallery until September A major retrospective of the work of Jeff Cummins, exploring the creative legacy of an artist whose vivid imagery has left an indelible mark on pop culture over the past five decades.

Adventures in Time & Space Peterborough Museum & Art Gallery until November Daleks, Cybermen, Sontarans, Robots, Sea Devils, Silurians and Weeping Angels are showcased in one of the largest displays of both restored and surviving Doctor Who props.