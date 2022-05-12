Ferry Meadows

The Peterborough Celebrates Festival will take place at Ferry Meadows – and visitors will be able to park for free when they attend.

Festival-goers are encouraged to arrive by green transport options where possible.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The number 1 bus runs from Queensgate and stops about 15 minutes’ walk from the festival site. There will be increased bike parking on site for those on two wheels and lift sharing is recommended where possible. Festival-goers are also encouraged to take advantage of the free off-site parking arrangements to ensure that there is room for everyone to park and enjoy the festival.

Visitors will be able to park for free at Lynch Wood Business Park (PE2 6FY). This is just a 20-minute walk to the festival site and there will be festival marshals and signage along the walking route to show you the way. There will also be a free minibus shuttle service in operation on Saturday and Sunday to take those who need a lift from the car park to the festival site.

Residents will also be able to park for free at Railworld Wildlife Haven (PE2 9NR). Close to the city centre, you can park for free here and then board a free Nene Valley Railway train to take you to Overton Station, just a 5-minute walk to the festival site. Trains will be operating throughout the weekend.

Blue Badge holders will be able to park for free at the main Ferry Meadows car park. Just show your blue badge when you drive in and you will be given a QR code to enable you park for free.

Limited parking will be available on site at Ferry Meadows for non-festival visitors, however this will be charged at the usual parking tariff. Once parking capacity at Ferry Meadows is reached, visitors will be redirected to the Lynch Wood business park car park.