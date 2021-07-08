Four-day dog show starts today in Peterborough
There is a treat for all dog lovers starting today as the East of England Championship Dog Show comes to Peterborough.
The event will be at the East of England Arena and Events Centre until Sunday.
The East of England Championship Dog Show has been running since the early 1960s as a championship show and is organised by the East of England Agricultural Society. It is open to those who want to enter a Kennel Club registered dog at a competitive level and can be used to qualify for Crufts.
Today features Terriers and Utility; Friday is Toy and Hound; Saturday is Gundogs; finally, Sunday is Working and Pastoral.
Jason Lunn, venue director, welcomed the show back to the venue, saying:“I’m delighted to announce the return of The East of England Championship Dog Show to our venue. It has been a difficult year for events, but the agricultural society has worked tirelessly under difficult conditions to organise what I’m confident will be a superb event.”