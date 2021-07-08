Four-day dog show starts today in Peterborough

The Championship Dog Show runs July 8 to 11.

The event will be at the East of England Arena and Events Centre until Sunday.

The East of England Championship Dog Show has been running since the early 1960s as a championship show and is organised by the East of England Agricultural Society. It is open to those who want to enter a Kennel Club registered dog at a competitive level and can be used to qualify for Crufts.

Today features Terriers and Utility; Friday is Toy and Hound; Saturday is Gundogs; finally, Sunday is Working and Pastoral.