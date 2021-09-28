Pictures from the 2019 event

Firework Fantasia to light up Peterborough skies again this year

Firework Fantasta will once again light up Peterborough’s skies this autumn.

By Stephen Briggs
Tuesday, 28th September 2021, 5:00 am

Tickets are on sale for the annual event, which takes place at the East of England Showground on Saturday, November 6.

This year the event will have a ‘Halloweek Spooktacular’ theme, with a range of activities for all the family also on offer on the day - including the chance to meet Shrek.

Titanium Fireworks LTD will be running the firework display itself. The firm has worked on a number of major displays across the conutry, including Edinburgh’s Hogmany, the Rugby World Cup and London’s New Year’s Eve.

Advance tickets cost £10 for adults, £5 for children (aged 2-15) or £25 for a family ticket of two adults and two children, with prices increasing on the night.

For more information, or to book tickets, visit http://www.fireworksfantasia.co.uk/home/4594674180

