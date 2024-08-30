Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The exhibition will close on Sunday (September 1).

Peterborough Cathedral is preparing to bid farewell to its wildly popular "Monsters of the Sea" exhibition as it enters its final weekend.

Over the past six weeks, nearly 30,000 visitors have marvelled at the stunning display, making it one of the Cathedral’s most successful events to date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is the last opportunity for families, marine enthusiasts, and curious minds to experience the awe-inspiring collection of life-sized sea creatures, interactive exhibits, and educational displays which has been kindly sponsored by ARU Peterborough.

Jamie Jones from Fossils Galore at March visiting the Monsters of the Sea exhibition at Peterborough Cathedral.

The exhibition, which has captivated audiences of all ages, showcases the wonders of the ocean's most fascinating inhabitants in a way that’s both fun and informative.

Head of Market and Communications at the Cathedral, Paul Stainton, says it was a joy to see the Cathedral and the city centre so full of people this summer;

“It has been just joyous to see so many young, happy, smiling faces visit the Cathedral this summer, having fun, taking shark selfies and learning about the ocean and the creatures that lived in it. This exhibition has been a huge success on many levels

and has helped create a real buzz in the centre of our city right throughout the summer, with a huge, knock-on benefits for local businesses.”