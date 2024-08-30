Final weekend for Peterborough Cathedral's 'Monsters of the Sea' exhibition
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Peterborough Cathedral is preparing to bid farewell to its wildly popular "Monsters of the Sea" exhibition as it enters its final weekend.
Over the past six weeks, nearly 30,000 visitors have marvelled at the stunning display, making it one of the Cathedral’s most successful events to date.
This is the last opportunity for families, marine enthusiasts, and curious minds to experience the awe-inspiring collection of life-sized sea creatures, interactive exhibits, and educational displays which has been kindly sponsored by ARU Peterborough.
The exhibition, which has captivated audiences of all ages, showcases the wonders of the ocean's most fascinating inhabitants in a way that’s both fun and informative.
Head of Market and Communications at the Cathedral, Paul Stainton, says it was a joy to see the Cathedral and the city centre so full of people this summer;
“It has been just joyous to see so many young, happy, smiling faces visit the Cathedral this summer, having fun, taking shark selfies and learning about the ocean and the creatures that lived in it. This exhibition has been a huge success on many levels
and has helped create a real buzz in the centre of our city right throughout the summer, with a huge, knock-on benefits for local businesses.”