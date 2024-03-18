The fair runs until SundayThe fair runs until Sunday
Fantastic fair thills Peterborough residents with fast rides and colourful lights

By Stephen Briggs
Published 18th Mar 2024, 14:52 GMT

Bright lights, loud music and fast rides have been providing the entertainment in Peterborough this week.

John Thurston and Sons have returned to Peterborough with the Mart Fair at the Pleasure Fair Meadow car park on the junction of Oundle Road and Town Bridge – and despite some wet spring weather, thrill seekers have flocked to enjoy all the fun of the fair.

The fair runs until Sunday, March 24, and all rides are running with reduced prices on Thursday, March 21.

The Peterborough Telegraph photographer David Lowndes visited the fair this weekend to take some spectacular images of how the attractions lit up the city sky.

Spring fair at Fair Meadow car park

Photo: David Lowndes

Spring fair at Fair Meadow car park

Photo: David Lowndes

Spring fair at Fair Meadow car park

Photo: David Lowndes

Spring fair at Fair Meadow car park

Photo: David Lowndes

