F1 fans in for a treat at car and bike show near Peterborough

Baston Car and Bike Show takes place this weekend

Bourne-based British Racing Motors (BRM) put Lincolnshire on the map in the motor racing world when it won the F1 world championship with legendary driver Graham Hill in 1962.

The all-British team’s 1962 Formula 1 world championship win was celebrated on its 50th anniversary in 2012 when crowds of thousands descended on Bourne to watch many of the team’s famous cars driven through the streets by Graham Hill’s son Damon - another F1 world champion - joined by Hill’s team-mate Sir Jackie Stewart.

Now the company is celebrating its 70th anniversary in style by fulfilling a long held ambition of one of the Owen family’s oldest surviving members to see and hear the world famous Type 15 Mk 1 BRM V16, in action once again at racing speeds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Baston Car and Bike Show takes place this weekend

With originals being so rare, John realised the only way to see such a car at full racing speeds would be to build new ones. Now, in a unique partnership, historic automotive restoration specialists, Hall and Hall, based in Bourne, are using the 20,000 original hand drafted drawings they have acquired to re-manufacture a new forensically authentic example of the P15 V16 MK1 machine, piece by historic piece.

Whilst the new V16 wont be ready for Baston on display will be more than eight F1 single seat racing cars including six BRM’s in light of the Birthday celebrations!

The show as ever will feature car, bikes, trikes... and more cars.

There will be enthusiast clubs showing off their pride and joys, trade stands, displays, live music and fun for the kids.

Baston Car and Bike Show takes place this weekend