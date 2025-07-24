Explore the spiritual and paranormal side of ancient Peterborough site

Get ready for unforgettable experiences as Peterborough’s ancient and historical Flag Fen Archaeological Park takes on a spiritual and paranormal twist this August…

On Friday, August 1, the park hosts An Evening of Mediumship with Nicola Ghigi (7.30pm to 10pm).

It is an opportunity to join the extraordinary spiritual medium and energy healer, for an intimate evening of spiritual connection and insight.

The 90-minute experience is made up of two 45-minute sessions with a 30-minute interval.

Get ready for Paranormal Night at Flag fen

The café will be open during the evening, offering a selection of hot and cold refreshments. Tickets cost £15 and it is for over-18s only.

Then on August 2 prepare for Spiritual and Paranormal Saturday from 10am to 3pm. Spend the day exploring Flag Fen with a mystical twist. Enjoy a unique blend of spiritual discovery and paranormal insight as you wander through the Spiritual Fair in the Forest. Embark on a journey of self-discovery and mystic delights with Tarot readings, Palmistry, Crystals, trade stalls and more.

From 11am- 12pm there will be a Paranormal Investigation Workshop: Pendulums & Dowsing Rods (£5 per person plus entry admission). Learn how to use these classic tools for paranormal investigation and divination.

Gain insight through techniques that have been used for centuries to detect unseen energies. Divination is the practice of seeking knowledge of the unknown. Pendulums and dowsing rods help guide you to hidden answers.

Enjoy the Spiritual Fair at Flag Fen

Later there will be a second workshop looking at Scrying and Automatic Writing from 2pm – 3pm (£5 per person plus entry admission). Explore deeper forms of psychic connection through reflective surfaces and channelling written messages from beyond. Scrying (mirror gazing) opens a window to the past, present, or future.

Automatic writing allows unseen forces to guide your hand in mysterious ways.

Wrapping up the weekend is the Paranormal Night from 8pm to midnight.

Step into the shadows for an unforgettable night of ghost hunting at Peterborough’s most ancient historical site. Guided by paranormal experts, you’ll explore ritual sites, take part in hands-on workshops, and experience a vigil using real ghost-hunting equipment.

Along the way, uncover chilling tales of Boudica’s battles and explore the sacred waters. Tickets are £30 per person and is for over-18s only

Full details and booking online at www.flagfen.org.uk/