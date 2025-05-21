Explore Peterborough on a budget: Half term days out for less than £10

By Stephen Briggs
Published 21st May 2025, 16:00 BST
Updated 23rd May 2025, 08:54 BST
Most children will break up for half term on Friday, May 23

It is less than a month since Easter, but once again it is time for a school break – and the task of finding activities entertained has come round again.

Currently, the weather forecast for Peterborough looks ok – for the first half of the week, at least, and there are a wide range of activities planned in and around Peterborough, to ensure there is something to do for youngsters of all ages.

Here is just a small selection of what is on during the half term break

The Adventures in Time & Space - an unofficial Doctor Who exhibition is still continuing at Peterborough Museum, with an incredible amount of Dr Who props, costumes and other items on display. Tickets cost £5 for adults, or £3 for children. For more information - or to book tickets - visit https://peterboroughmuseum.org.uk/events/adventures-in-time-space

There will be Inflatable Fun at Ferry Meadows, from May 24 until June 1. Tickets cost £4 for a 10-minute session, and the inflatables will be located near the visitor centre. Opening hours will be from 11am until 5pm

We've been waiting a long time for the Lido to open - but it officially opens on Saturday, May 24 - perfect for a dip if the weather is good! It is £7.50 for adults, or £6 for children aged 5-15

Green fingered families will be able to take part in a range of free activities at Queensgate throughout the half term - encouraging little ones to do their bit and recycle

