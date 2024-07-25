Exotic wild animals are taking over Peterborough shopping centre
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visitors of all ages can walk amongst life-sized, breathtakingly realistic animal sculptures, including a majestic elephant and a fearsome tiger.
This unique experience is designed to captivate and educate, with engaging facts about each animal displayed along the way, sparking curiosity and wonder in all who come.
But that's not all! As you explore the wild wonders of the Summer Safari, keep your eyes peeled for thrilling surprises around every corner. Stilt-walkers will add a touch of magic to your journey on set days, meet some real-life creepy crawlies and look out for some of Queensgate’s shop events too. Plus, creative face-painters will be on hand to transform little ones into their favourite safari animals, ensuring fun and memories for the entire family.
Treasure hunters and explorers can pick up a trail map at the entrance and navigate through the centre, searching for clues and hidden treasures.
Complete the trail for a chance to win fantastic prizes.