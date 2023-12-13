Exhibition highlights beauty of Peterborough's Nene Park

Over the past year, Nene Park Trust has run monthly photography competitions, receiving hundreds of entries highlighting the beauty of the park.

2023 at Nene Park through a camera lens

To celebrate, a photography exhibition is now on display alongside the path by Overton Lake, between the Visitor Centre and Badger Play.

The exhibition features the 12 monthly competition winners, who were voted by Nene Park’s social media followers, alongside a selection of other outstanding entries. It takes visitors on a year-long visual journey through the lens of skilled photographers, capturing the seasons, wildlife and landscapes at Nene Park.

The 12 winning photographs also star in Nene Park Trust’s 2024 fundraising calendar, available to buy at the Ferry Meadows Visitor Centre now for just £10. Every penny from calendar sales go straight back into doing what they do best; nurturing and maintaining Nene Park.