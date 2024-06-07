Enjoy a Summer Solstice swim at The Lido
and live on Freeview channel 276
Always one of the most popular events on the Lido calendar, this year you can choose between two special swims on June 20 - a Sunrise Swim and a Sunset Swim.
Doors will open for the Sunrise Swim at 4.00am with the sun due to rise at 4.37am, closing at 10.30pm after the sun sets around 9.28pm. The Lido Café will be serving breakfast in the morning and a range of refreshments in the evening.
Places are limited. Book online at vivacity.org/solstice or at any Vivacity venue.
The Lido season is now in full swing and operating the peak summer timetable. Open daily with six early morning swims each week, morning and afternoon sessions, and evening swimming on Wednesdays.
In July, Peterborough’s Mask Theatre will return to the Lido with their unique interpretation of Shakespeare’s comic masterpiece Twelfth Night. Running nightly from July 9 to 13, with the opportunity to stay for a post show moonlight swim on July 12.
Tickets are on sale at masktheatre.co.uk.