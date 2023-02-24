Dozens of young competitors do Peterborough dance school proud

It proved to be a busy half-term week for Peterborough’s Hebden School Of Dance – and now attentions are turning to next month’s annual showcase at The Cresset.

The full competition team from the dance school, based at PE1 Retail Park, took part in the Jaides Troupe Day in Rugby, performing a total of 13 dances between them.

The mini team came1st and 3rd with two of their dances, the juniors came home with two 2nds and two 3rds with four of their dances and the inter team came 1st with one dance, two 2nds and one 3rd place with their dances.

"It was a great day all round and we have been invited back to join Jaides Annual Festival in November,” said Nina Mitchell, competition co-ordinator & enrolment officer.

Next up was the Colsterworth Festival of Dance in Grantham over three days with several 1st, 2nd and 3rd places for the school’s youngsters who performed a range of styles ranging from ballet to jazz.

“Although we have a busy competition schedule for the rest of the season, we are also preparing for our annual showcase on March 25th and 26th at The Cresset Theatre where the dancers will be showcasing a dance for each class they take at the school,” added Nina.

Tickets at www.cresset.co.uk

1 . Hebden School of Dance Hebden School of Dance competition team Photo: HSD Photo Sales

