Doggy paddle time! Peterborough Lido to host special swim for pet pooches

The dog swim has been a popular addition to the Lido season in recent years – as our pictures show – and the 2025 edition is sure to see plenty of beloved pet pooches take a dip in the outdoor pool.

The event always marks the end of the Lido season, and sees owners and their dogs enjoying a swim in the heated pool.

The final ‘human’ swim at the Lido is scheduled for September 7, with the dog swim taking place on Friday, September 12, Saturday, September 13 and Sunday, September 14.

The event costs £7.50 per dog and £7.50 for the supervising adult, with additional adult swimmers tickets also costing £7.50, and under 16s costing £5. Spectator tickets cost £3.

There will be 90 minute sessions running from 9am until 4.30pm each day.

There is also one more special event at the Lido before the season ends – a midnight swim on Friday (August 29).

The swim will last from 9pm until 12.15am, with tickets costing £8.

For more information, or to book a ticket for either event, visit https://vivacity.org/sports-venues/peterborough-lido/

